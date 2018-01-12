FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

German coalition deal beneficial for Europe: EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he welcomed a deal to form a governing coalition in Germany, saying the agreement was a huge benefit for Europe.

“In terms of the substance I‘m very happy with what the CDU/CSU and the SPD have agreed,” Juncker said during a news conference in Sofia.

“It is a significant, positive, forward-looking contribution to European policy debate in Europe,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed after all-night talks on Friday to a blueprint for formal coalition negotiations.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Sofia, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.