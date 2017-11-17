FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German parties must reach coalition deal this weekend: Merkel ally
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German parties must reach coalition deal this weekend: Merkel ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s conservatives are ready to make further concessions on reducing coal emissions to salvage talks with two smaller parties on forming a coalition government, an ally of the German chancellor said on Thursday.

Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Merkel’s conservatives, said the conservatives, Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) could still seal a deal this weekend despite deep differences on climate and migration.

“Despite the big stumbling blocks I believe it could work,” Kauder told reporters. “I feel readiness by all sides and everyone has to make concessions. And I believe that the exploratory talks must end this weekend.”

Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.