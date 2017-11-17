FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-business FDP says upbeat that German coalition deal possible
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 3:51 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Pro-business FDP says upbeat that German coalition deal possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Christian Lindner, head of the Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats, confirmed parties seeking to forge a German coalition government would continue discussions later Friday, and said he was optimistic that the remaining differences could be overcome.

Chairman of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Christian Lindner arrives for exploratory talks at the German Parliamentary Society about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Lindner told reporters that some progress had been made on many issues, but said there were still differences over climate and migration.

“We decided that we should use the next days to overcome the remaining differences,” he said. “Such a historic project ... should not fail due to a few missing hours.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
