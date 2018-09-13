German coalition leaders meet to discuss top spy's future: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of Germany’s ruling coalition will meet during the afternoon to discuss the future of the domestic intelligence chief, two government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee, that oversees German intelligence agencies in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hans-Georg Maassen is under fire for comments in which he questioned the authenticity of a video showing rightist gangs hounding migrants. Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said he still has confidence in Maassen but the Social Democrats want Maassen to be fired.

The government sources said the meeting would start at 1530 local time (1330 GMT).