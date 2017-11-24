FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German president to meet party leaders on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

German president to meet party leaders on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the head of Bavaria’s conservatives, and the leader of the center Social Democrats (SPD) on Thursday, his office said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a statement after a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, as coalition government talks collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Steinmeier played a central role in encouraging the SPD to reverse its pledge to go into opposition. Thursday’s meeting will include Merkel, SPD leader Martin Schulz and Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU).

Schulz on Friday announced his center party would help form a new government led by Merkel to avert a disruptive repeat election in Europe’s economic and political powerhouse, but said party members would have the final say on any deal.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.