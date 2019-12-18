Merkel favors expanding emissions trading at EU level

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she favored expanding the system of carbon emissions trading at EU level.

“The (European Commission) president - and that is touched on in the Green Deal - says the Commission is thinking about expanding emissions trading and I have already told her that I would really support that because I think it would be better if we had an EU-wide trading system, including for transport and buildings,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

A committee mediating between the upper and lower houses of parliament in Germany has agreed on a carbon dioxide emissions price of 25 euros per ton from 2021 onwards for transport and heating, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.