FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel reassures EU over lack of Berlin coalition deal
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 2:46 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Merkel reassures EU over lack of Berlin coalition deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had reassured her European Union counterparts during a summit on Friday that Germany continued to have a government committed to the EU despite delays in forming a new coalition.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, she said it was important to her that the EU continued to develop. Merkel’s first attempt to form a new coalition after September’s election failed last weekend, disappointing EU partners who were hoping for a fully functioning German government by December to help make deals.

“As the acting government, we are fulfilling all our European obligations,” Merkel said. “We are conducting the consultations we need with our parliament in order to be capable of taking the necessary decisions.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.