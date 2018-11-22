World News
Germany needs a strong France: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) during the German Employers' Day in Berlin, Germany November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs a strong France and has an interest in the success of President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“For us a strong France consequently helps push Europe forward and that’s why I have a maximum interest in the success of President Emmanuel Macron,” said Merkel.

Macron’s government has lined up several tax cuts taking effect in the coming months that should boost disposable income.

