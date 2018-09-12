FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Merkel calls for European solidarity to tackle illegal migration

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to European Union members to show solidarity to ensure the Frontex border agency has sufficient powers to be effective and help stop illegal migration, in line with European Commission plans.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The question of fighting illegal migration means we have to strengthen external border protection ... that means also that the countries with an external border must give up some of their national responsibilities,” Merkel told parliament on Wednesday.

“That requires a degree of solidarity, it is about people coming to us or our duty to make legal migration possible to help countries that are in trouble,” she added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

