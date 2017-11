BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday to update him on events after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government failed, her spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) speaks to media after the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The acting chancellor will meet the president at noon today to inform him about how things stand,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Steinmeier would make a statement to media at 2.30 p.m. (1330 GMT), his office said.