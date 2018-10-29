FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Merkel declines to back any of the candidates seeking CDU party chair

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday declined to back any of the candidates seeking to replace her as party leader of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) at a convention in December.

“It’s true that Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn both announced their candidacy today,” Merkel told reporters after a closed-door meeting. She added she did not want to influence the election of her successor as CDU party leader.

Asked whether her announcement not to run for a fifth term as chancellor also applied for a snap election before 2021, Merkel said that she just made this clear and that she did not want to participate in any further speculation.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Maria Sheahan, writing by Michael Nienaber, editing by Tassilo Hummel

