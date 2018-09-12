FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Germany can't look away when chemical attacks take place: Merkel

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany could not simply look away if chemical attacks took place, two days after the German government said it was in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in Syria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel also said it could not be Germany’s answer to such attacks to simply say no from the outset.

“It cannot be the German position to simply say ‘no’, no matter what happens in the world,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

