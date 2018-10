German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a board meeting following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel has told members of her Christian Democrats (CDU) she wanted to serve her full term as German chancellor until 2021, several people told Reuters on Monday.

Merkel also said she would not seek reelection as chancellor or as a conservative lawmaker in the Bundestag parliament after her term ends, party sources said.