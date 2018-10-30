FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel: Stepping down as CDU leader won't weaken me on world stage

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed concerns that resigning as leader of her Christian Democrats would leave her a lame duck premier unable to deal effectively with world leaders like the U.S. President Donald Trump or Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who was in Berlin for a summit on Africa, Merkel said her decision not to contest the next party leadership election would even give her more time to grapple with issues.

“I don’t believe that anything will change about the negotiating position in international negotiations - one can even say I have more time to concentrate on my tasks as the head of government,” she said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

