FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 28, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she regretted a conservative minister’s vote in favor of an EU proposal to extend the use of a weed-killer against the wishes of a cabinet colleague, adding such incident should not happen again.

FILE PHOTO: Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“As for the vote of the agriculture ministry yesterday on glyphosate, this did not comply with the instructions worked out by the federal government,” Merkel said.

“I expect that such an incident will not be repeated.”

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.