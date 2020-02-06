World News
February 6, 2020 / 10:08 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Merkel: Conservatives siding with far right in election bad for democracy

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after meeting with chairmen of international economic and financial organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

PRETORIA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Wednesday - when a state premier was elected with support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and her conservatives - was a bad day for democracy and the outcome needed to be undone.

“This event is inexcusable and so the result must be reversed,” Merkel told a news conference during a visit to South Africa.

The election of Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known liberal Free Democrat (FDP) in the eastern state of Thuringia, was the first in which a state premier won with the support of the AfD, shattering the post-war consensus among established parties of shunning the far right.

