Merkel says she would prefer new elections over minority government
November 20, 2017 / 4:40 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Merkel says she would prefer new elections over minority government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she would prefer new elections to leading a minority government after talks about forming a three-way coalition collapsed overnight.

Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives at the Baden-Wuerttemberg State Representation office for exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“My point of view is that new elections would be the better path,” Merkel told ARD television in an interview to be broadcast later in the evening. She added that her plans did not include being chancellor in a minority government.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
