BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she and the other leaders of the parties in her ruling coalition wanted to find a solution this weekend to draw a line under a scandal over Germany’s scandal-tainted domestic spymaster.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“We have agreed to reappraise the situation,” she said in a short statement to reporters. “We want to reach a joint, sustainable solution and to do so over the weekend.”