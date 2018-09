BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not hold a vote of confidence, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after her conservatives cast out long-standing ally Volker Kauder as head of the parliamentary party.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on next to parliamentary group leader of the CDU/CSU fraction Volker Kauder as they visit a test track after the opening ceremony of the new Daimler Testing and Technology Center in Immendingen, Germany September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

“A clear no,” Steffen Seibert told a news conference when asked if Merkel would hold a vote of confidence.