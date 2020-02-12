Conservative Merz plans to run for German CDU chair: media

FILE PHOTO: Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) politician Friedrich Merz speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Conservative Friedrich Merz plans to run for the leadership of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said this week she would give up the post, Focus Online and Bild reported on Wednesday, citing news agency DPA.

Merz, who narrowly lost a race for the CDU leadership to Kramp-Karrenbauer in December 2018, has quit asset manager Blackrock to focus more on politics.

Kramp-Karrenbauer gave up her ambitions of succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel, her mentor, on Monday. She said she would remain party chair until another chancellor candidate has been found, adding that one person should take both roles.