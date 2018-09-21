FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 21, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

German SPD leader says spymaster fudge impossible to explain

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Friday that it was difficult to explain to people why the domestic intelligence chief was being promoted at the same time as being sacked so it was necessary to re-open talks on this matter.

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Nahles, leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD) arrives for a coalition meeting with the CDU and the SPD parties at the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We took a decision that was received with general incomprehension by citizens,” SPD leader Andrea Nahles said of the deal under which Hans-Georg Maassen was booted as intelligence chief but promoted to a senior job in the interior ministry.

Nahles said the fault was shared by her SPD, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their Bavarian allies and they would now revisit their decision.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

