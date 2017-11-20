FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel cancels news conference with Dutch PM as coalition talks fail
November 20, 2017 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel cancels news conference with Dutch PM as coalition talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has canceled a news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that had been planned for Monday, her office said, after German coalition talks collapsed overnight.

The chancellery gave no reason for the cancellation of the news conference, which had been scheduled for 1 p.m. (1200 GMT). Merkel said earlier on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

