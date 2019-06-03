German government's work continues despite SPD leader's resignation: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government continue to work earnestly and with full awareness of their responsibility despite the crisis precipitated by the resignation of a coalition party leader, a government spokesman said.

While Foreign Minister Heiko Maas canceled a trip to France as a result of Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles’s announcement on Sunday that she would quit, no other ministers’ schedules had changed, another spokesman said.

“The chancellor said yesterday that we are continuing the work of government earnestly and with a sense of responsibility,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Monday.