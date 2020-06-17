Germany's SPD want Scholz as chancellor candidate: report

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrives to attend a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will ask Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to be their chancellor candidate in an election next year when conservative Angela Merkel’s fourth and last term ends, Die Zeit newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources in the party.

Scholz has seen his popularity surge within the centre-left SPD and the wider German public over his backing of unprecedented spending programmes to help the German economy weather a crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for Scholz was not immediately available to comment.