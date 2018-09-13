German spy chief has lost credibility, minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that the head of the domestic intelligence agency had lost his credibility and that consequences should follow.

“Whoever heads up a security institution in our country must enjoy full confidence and it is clear that this confidence no longer exists and there must be consequences,” Scholz, a Social Democrat, told reporters.

Spy agency chief Hans-Georg Maassen has been under fire since he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing right-wing extremists chasing migrants in the city of Chemnitz.