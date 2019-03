FILE PHOTO: German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference to present the fiscal plan for 2019-2022 in Berlin, Germany, July 6 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is addressing its current account surplus, which has been criticized by many other countries, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

“We are addressing it and we are following all the proposals that are made by the European Commission on dealing with the situation,” he said.

He added that he believed there would be an increase in private investment in Germany that would outstrip many people’s expectations.