German SPD to put any gov't role up for vote: Schulz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will get to vote on any decision by the leadership of the center-left party to join a future coalition government, leader Martin Schulz said on Friday.

Leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

“There is nothing automatic about the direction we are moving in,” Schulz said. “If a discussion results in us deciding to participate in any form whatsoever in the formation of a government, we will put it to a vote of party members.”

Schulz made the remarks said during a brief news conference, shortly after the German president announced he would host a meeting next week with Schulz and Chancellor Angela Merkel to find a way out of a political impasse.