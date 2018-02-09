FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 1:12 PM / 2 days ago

Senior members of German SPD want Schulz to waive foreign minister job: Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) want leader Martin Schulz to waive the post of foreign minister, Bild newspaper said in an unsourced report on Friday.

Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD agreed on Wednesday to form a coalition government but SPD members have the right to veto the deal.

Schulz had originally said he would not take a job in a government led by Merkel but then said on Wednesday he wanted to take the helm at the foreign ministry - a move for which he was widely criticized. His announcement upset the incumbent, Sigmar Gabriel, who bemoaned the “lack of respect” his labors had received.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

