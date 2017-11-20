FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPD leader says voters must reassess German political situation
November 20, 2017 / 1:31 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

SPD leader says voters must reassess German political situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German voters should be given the opportunity to reevaluate the political situation after talks to form a government collapsed, Social Democrats (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said on Monday, adding that his party was not afraid of new elections.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz gives a statement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Schulz said his party was still not available to join Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in a continuation of their “grand coalition” government after her talks with other parties failed.

“In such a situation, the sovereign, that is the voters, must reassess what is going on,” Schulz told reporters, adding that Merkel had yet to contact him and that he would meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson

