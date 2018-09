BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday he still had confidence in domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who has come under fire for questioning whether video footage showing rightist gangs hounding migrants were real.

Hans-Georg Maassen (L), President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attend a parliamentary committee hearing of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Maassen still has my confidence as president of the domestic intelligence agency,” Seehofer told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.