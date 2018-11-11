Merkel critic Seehofer wants to resign as Bavarian conservative chief: media

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is seen before German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's commemorative speech at Berlin's Reichstag to mark the 100th anniversary of the Weimar Republic, in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s liberal asylum policies, has told members of his Bavarian conservative party that he wants to resign as party chief, several German newspapers reported on Sunday.

Under Seehofer the Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel’s Bavarian allies, suffered their worst results since 1950 in an election last month in the southern state after his anti-immigration campaign backfired.