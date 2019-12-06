Germany's SPD backs new leaders' demands to stay in Merkel coalition

Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken pose after being elected as new party leaders during a party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrats (SPD) on Friday endorsed a set of demands the party will make to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to remain in government together.

In a show of hands, a large majority of SPD delegates at a party conference backed the motion which included tougher climate protection measures, investment in infrastructure and an increase in the minimum wage.

The conservatives have said they do not want to renegotiate the 2018 coalition deal or make radical changes but have signaled that they may consider some more modest ideas.