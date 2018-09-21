FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel open to SPD demands on spymaster deal: spokesman

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favor of demands by her Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners to renegotiate an unpopular deal to transfer the head of the domestic spy agency to a higher position at the interior ministry.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“The chancellor finds it right and appropriate to reassess pending questions and find a sustainable common solution,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

