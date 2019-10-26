Germany's Scholz first in SPD leader vote but faces run-off

Social Democratic Party secretary general Lars Klingbeil and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer announce Klara Geywitz with Olaf Scholz and Saskia Esken with Norbert Walter-Borjans winner in their leadership ballot in Berlin, Germany, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote for a new leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) but fell short of a majority, setting up a run-off pitting the supporter of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel against a skeptic of that arrangement.

The SPD said Scholz, who ran on a joint ticket with Klara Geywitz from eastern Germany, won 22.7% of the vote by members. Norbert Walter-Borjans, who has left open the future of the coalition with Merkel’s conservatives, came second with 21%.

A run-off vote takes place next month and a party conference in December must then formally approve the leadership vote.