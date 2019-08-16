Scholz wants to remain finance minister despite SPD leadership candidacy: RND

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is pictured in his office during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz does not plan to quit his post despite intending to run for the leadership of his Social Democrats, a German newspaper group reported on Friday.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier that Scholz had told the SPD’s interim leaders that he wanted to join the race to lead the center-left party.

The RND newspaper network cited SPD sources as saying Scholz wanted to remain finance minister. It also said Scholz would run with a female candidate, copying the dual leadership model of the ecologist Greens.

He plans to announce his candidacy next week, RND said.