German SPD votes for talks with Merkel's conservatives
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 6:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German SPD votes for talks with Merkel's conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democratic Party (SPD) members voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to allow their party’s leadership to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a government.

The party congress’s vote means leaders can discuss options including a renewed “grand coalition”, an informal cooperation or a formal agreement to tolerate a conservative minority government by not voting down certain parliamentary motions.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan

