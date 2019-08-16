German Finance Minister Scholz to run for SPD leadership: Der Spiegel

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in his ministry in Berlin, Germany, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz will run for leadership of the center-right Social Democrats (SPD), a German magazine reported on Friday.

“I’m willing to run if you want me to,” Der Spiegel cited Scholz as saying in a telephone conference on Monday with the party’s three interim leaders. It said none of them opposed his offer.

Scholz, the most high-profile candidate to join the race, had previously ruled himself out.

The SPD, which along with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has dominated post-war German politics, has seen its popularity plunge to fourth position in some polls. Some party members want to end their coalition with Merkel, which they only reluctantly entered due to a lack of alternatives.

The SPD in June appointed three caretakers to run the party after leader Andrea Nahles resigned.