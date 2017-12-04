FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German SPD leaders recommend entering talks with Merkel's conservatives
December 4, 2017 / 11:18 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

German SPD leaders recommend entering talks with Merkel's conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The party board of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) unanimously agreed to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives over whether and how they may join a new government, with all options on the table, a senior SPD official said on Monday.

The SPD leaders also named key policy demands in a document seen by Reuters, including a harmonization of corporate taxes on a European level, higher taxes for high-wage earners, increased investments in education, high-speed internet, roads and social housing.

SPD members will discuss the proposals by the SPD leadership during a party congress in Berlin on Dec. 7 to 9.

The SPD, which has governed in coalition under Merkel since 2013, suffered its worst election result in postwar history in late September and is reluctant to join another “grand coalition”, fearing it will again be smothered in a new tie-up with the conservatives.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan

