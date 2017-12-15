FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

German SPD leaders vote to start exploratory talks with conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of Germany’s Social Democrats have voted unanimously to begin exploratory talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives about forming a coalition government, Andreas Nahles, head of the SPD’s parliamentary group, said on Friday.

Nahles said party leaders would work on substantive issues in the talks, with a party conference in January to determine the way forward.

She said the SPD, which suffered its worst post-war election losses in September, planned to enter the talks with an open and constructive attitude with an eye to improving the lives of ordinary Germans.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

