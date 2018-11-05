World News
November 5, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

German SPD leadership did not discuss quitting coalition, leader says

1 Min Read

German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles addresses a news conference following a two-day party board meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leadership of Germany’s Social Democrats, under pressure from a restive membership over flagging polls and disastrous regional election showings, did not discuss quitting the national coalition at a Monday meeting, the party’s leader said.

Asked at a news conference after a meeting of the party’s executive committee whether leaders had discussed leaving their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, leader Andrea Nahles said: “No.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.