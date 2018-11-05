German SPD leadership did not discuss quitting coalition, leader says

German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles addresses a news conference following a two-day party board meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leadership of Germany’s Social Democrats, under pressure from a restive membership over flagging polls and disastrous regional election showings, did not discuss quitting the national coalition at a Monday meeting, the party’s leader said.

Asked at a news conference after a meeting of the party’s executive committee whether leaders had discussed leaving their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, leader Andrea Nahles said: “No.”