January 22, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's SPD want to renegotiate key issues in coalition talks with Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) want to renegotiate key issues agreed in a blueprint for a coalition with the conservatives during formal coalition talks that the center-left party narrowly voted for, leader Martin Schulz said on Monday.

Schulz also said that he would meet conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of her CSU Bavarian allies, Horst Seehofer, later in the day to discuss how to move forward after his party at the weekend approved formal talks.

The SPD wants improvements to the blueprint agreed with the conservatives to convince reluctant party members who will be balloted on any final coalition deal.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber

