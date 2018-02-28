FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Narrow majority of SPD voters for German 'grand coalition': poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A narrow majority of German Social Democrat (SPD) voters are in favor of a re-run of the party’s ‘grand coalition’ with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, a poll released on Wednesday showed.

The SPD’s 464,000 members - a smaller group than those who vote SPD - are deciding in a postal ballot whether to endorse their party leadership’s decision to govern with Merkel for another four years. The ballot results are due on Sunday.

The YouGov survey for the RND media network showed 56 percent of SPD supporters - or voters - backed a re-run of the so-called ‘grand coalition’ with Merkel’s conservative bloc.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

