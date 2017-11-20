FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German president says all parties have duty to try to form government
November 20, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

German president says all parties have duty to try to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he expects all parties elected to parliament to be ready for talks to enable a government to be formed after talks on forging a new ruling coalition collapsed early on Monday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a statement after a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, as coalition government talks collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“All political parties elected to the German parliament have an obligation to the common interest to serve our country,” Steinmeier said in a statement he read out to media.

“I expect from all a readiness to talk to make agreeing a government possible in the near future,” he added.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Paul Carrel

