German SPD leader takes aim at U.S. tech giants

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) took aim at U.S. technology firms Apple, Facebook and Google on Thursday, saying a strong Europe was needed to make sure they stick to the rules.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz walks onto a podium during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Martin Schulz, who hopes to persuade his party to approve talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on forming a new coalition, told a congress of his SPD party that Ireland was complicit in allowing companies like Apple to avoid billions of euros in tax.

He also called for the creation of a European finance minister, who should fight tax evasion by reining in the race to the bottom in tax policy among member states.

“Only a strong Europe can force platform giants like Facebook and Google to respect our rules and basic rights,” he said.