Germany's FDP to seek dissolution of Thuringia state assembly: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) will initiate a motion seeking to dissolve the regional assembly in Thuringia, a party source said on Thursday, after one of its lawmakers was elected premier of the eastern state with help from a far-right party.

German media reported that Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known FDP lawmaker, was set to step down after becoming the first state premier elected with the support of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.