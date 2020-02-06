World News
February 6, 2020 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's FDP to seek dissolution of Thuringia state assembly: source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) will initiate a motion seeking to dissolve the regional assembly in Thuringia, a party source said on Thursday, after one of its lawmakers was elected premier of the eastern state with help from a far-right party.

German media reported that Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known FDP lawmaker, was set to step down after becoming the first state premier elected with the support of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Thomas Seythal

