BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies are considering breaking up their parliamentary bloc with her Christian Democratic Union (CDU), a senior lawmaker with the Bavarian CSU told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Belgium's Premier Charles Michel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“We’re not far off a break,” the paper quoted the unnamed lawmaker as saying.