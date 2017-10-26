German parties mark time on Europe in thorny coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Three German parties holding coalition talks made little headway on Thursday in bridging differences on Europe, after signaling deals on immigration and climate policy would be tough to reach.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying to unite her divided conservative alliance, which suffered bruising losses in a national election last month, in a pact with two other parties that is untested at federal level.

In a paper released during Thursday’s talks, they opted for a broad-brush statement on European policy, noting simply that “Germany can only do well if Europe does well” while listing 25 open points for further debate.

Politicians say it could take months to form the coalition, leaving Germany hobbled as the European Union looks to its wealthiest country for leadership on governance reform.

In a nod to ambitious European reform plans laid out by French President Emmanuel Macron, the conservatives, pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens also said Franco-German cooperation was “of paramount importance to us.”

The parties’ negotiators agreed to further discuss EU reform issues including a euro zone budget - an idea pushed by Macron - and the future of the euro zone’s rescue mechanism, the ESM.

Sources close to negotiations said there was a consensus against a euro zone budget, but the parties did not want to immediately reject Macron’s proposal.

A negotiator for the Greens said the parties were far apart on the ESM, which some conservatives want to see play a stronger role in preventing economic crises in the euro zone.

Sources familiar with negotiations said the parties agreed to stick to climate goals that envisage cutting carbon dioxide emissions to 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2020, but were still divided on how to achieve that, particularly on the future of coal power.

IMMIGRATION HURDLE

After the first two rounds of talks, the CDU/CSU conservatives, the FDP and the Greens defied expectations by on Tuesday finding substantial common ground on fiscal policy.

But as negotiations got under way again earlier on Thursday there were signs of a rethink. “We only set out (fiscal) goals,” the Greens’ Juergen Trittin told Bild newspaper.

There were no clear signs of progress on immigration, potentially the most divisive topic after many blamed the conservatives’ election setback on the open-door refugee policy that Merkel implemented in 2015 and 2016.

“Without limits on immigration, Jamaica will remain an island in the Caribbean but will certainly not be a coalition in Berlin,” said Alexander Dobrindt -- negotiator for the Bavaria-based conservative Christian Social Union (CSU). “What happened in 2015 must never be repeated.”

The potential three-way coalition is so named because the parties’ colors match the Jamaican flag.

Germany’s demographic landscape changed overnight in 2015 after Merkel, in the face of refugee flows on a scale not seen since World War Two, opened its borders to more than a million migrants fleeing war in the Middle East and Africa.

While some hailed the decision as a humanitarian act, many in her camp blame her for the subsequent surge in the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the CSU have agreed to limit migration, but many experts say an absolute cap on refugee numbers would violate the German constitution.

The Greens want to maintain a more generous immigration policy, are advocates of closer European integration - opposed by the FDP - and are adamant that Germany fights climate change.

“I understand it hurts if parties can’t implement promises they made in the election campaign,” said Greens co-chief Cem Ozdemir. “We have to explain to people that some of those promises were dreams and now it’s reality.”

For Wolfgang Kubicki of the FDP, a potential candidate for finance minister, closing that gap may be problematic.

“There is a lack of basic trust between the negotiating parties,” he said.