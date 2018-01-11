FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

German SPD leader says still 'big hurdles' to clear in coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said on Thursday his party had found common ground with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in many areas but there were still “big hurdles” to clear before they could agree to join a governing coalition.

The two parties enter their final day of exploratory talks on Thursday - more than three months after a national election - before deciding whether to progress to full-blown coalition talks.

Schulz said the SPD would only agree to form a coalition if it was sure such a government would strengthen Europe, adding that his party would make suggestions on how to do that during Thursday’s talks.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.