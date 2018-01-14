German SPD leaders aim to improve on coalition deal with Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leading members of Germany’s Social Democrats vowed on Sunday to press for improvements to a coalition blueprint they have agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, seeking to win over skeptical party members who can torpedo the agreement.

Social Democrat (SPD) leaders must sell the deal to party members before a congress on Jan. 21 at which delegates vote on the agreement, clinched on Friday after 25 hours of exploratory talks. Only then can they move ahead with formal negotiations.

“Negotiations are a different ball game to exploratory talks,” Malu Dreyer, premier in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate and an SPD deputy leader, told Funke Mediengruppe.

“We will try to achieve more successes in the coalition negotiations,” she added.

An opinion poll conducted on Friday and published on Sunday showed 56 percent of Germans welcomed the coalition blueprint, agreed after talks between Merkel’s conservatives and two smaller parties collapsed in November.

The survey by pollster Emnid for newspaper Bild am Sonntag showed 60 percent of Germans believed the SPD congress should give the go-ahead for coalition negotiations, with 30 percent opposed.

Rank-and-file SPD members are still feeling bruised after the party’s worst election result last September since 1933.

Visitors walk inside the glass dome of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Party leaders have their work cut out to persuade the delegates to give them the go-ahead for formal negotiations on forming a renewed version of their 2013-2017 “grand coalition” with Merkel’s conservatives.

The party’s membership, in a contrary mood after the slump in the SPD vote in the Sept. 24 national election, is wary of its leaders’ calls for the party to step up for the sake of Germany’s stability.

On Saturday, delegates at a regional party conference in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt voted 52-51 against pursuing negotiations on a grand coalition despite an impassioned plea by former party leader Sigmar Gabriel to back the deal.

Kevin Kuehnert, head of the German Social DemocratsÕ (SPD) youth wing urges delegates to the partyÕs regional congress in the state of Saxony Anhalt not to back another four years of coalition with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting in Wernigerode, Germany, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Escritt

Some in the wary SPD rank-and-file believe the coalition blueprint lacks sufficient concessions to the center-left party.

The 28-page document is sprinkled with pledges - on strengthening the European Union, on supporting refugees, on tax and pensions - designed to appeal to the more radical membership.

But most fall far short of what the SPD campaigned for in the election. A tax hike for the wealthy or the establishment of parity between private and public healthcare were absent from the document thrashed out with Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and her still more conservative Bavarian CSU allies.

“The exploratory talks laid a foundation, not more, not less,” Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel, another senior SPD official, told Bild am Sonntag.

“There must be more substance in the coalition agreement so that the distinction is more visible that we are co-governing.”